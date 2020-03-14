Russian Low-Cost Carrier Pobeda Suspends Flights to Larnaca, Riga, Eindhoven Over COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Pobeda, the low-cost airline belonging to Russia's flagship carrier Aeroflot, is suspending flights to the Cypriot city of Larnaca, Latvia's capital of Riga and the Dutch city of Eindhoven over Moscow's decision to limit air traffic with Europe amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said on Saturday.

"Starting from March 16, the Pobeda low-cost airline is suspending flights from Moscow to Larnaca, Riga and Eindhoven due to the restrictions on flights to the EU countries introduced by the Russian aviation authorities," the carrier said in a statement.

All customers, who were to fly from Moscow to Larnaca, Riga and Eindhoven and return from March 16-31, will receive a full reimbursement within seven days, while those who were to return after March 31 will be refunded during two weeks.

On Friday, Pobeda suspended its flights from Moscow to the Slovak capital of Bratislava and the Czech resort town of Karlovy Vary over the respective government decision.