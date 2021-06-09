UrduPoint.com
Russian Lower Chamber Adopts Bill That Bans Equalizing Roles Of USSR, Germany In WW2

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 03:04 PM

Lawmakers of the Russian parliament's lower house (State Duma) approved a bill banning public equalization of the role of the USSR and Nazi Germany during the Second World War on Wednesday at a plenary session

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Lawmakers of the Russian parliament's lower house (State Duma) approved a bill banning public equalization of the role of the USSR and Nazi Germany during the Second World War on Wednesday at a plenary session.

Changes will be introduced to the law on "on the remembrance of the victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945".

During the Wednesday session, the State Duma also approved a bill strengthening state control over the circulation of weapons and tightening the medical examination to obtain a permit to own a weapon.

