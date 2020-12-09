UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Lower Chamber Adopts Draft Law On Response To Censorship Against Russian Media

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

Russian Lower Chamber Adopts Draft Law on Response to Censorship Against Russian Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The lower chamber of the Russian parliament on Wednesday adopted in the first reading the draft law on response to censorship against Russian media.

The draft law envisages blocking, lowering speed of internet connection and fines.

Internet platformed may be find anywhere in the range from several thousand rubles and 3 million ($40,700). The initiative was proposed after several instances of censorship against Russian media.

Measures may be applied to Internet platforms if they limit access to some information based on race, nationality, or politics.

Related Topics

Internet Russia Parliament Reading Chamber May Media From Race Million

Recent Stories

Breastfeeding Friends Association reveals results ..

21 minutes ago

MoHAP sheds light on achievements of ‘Reaya’ p ..

36 minutes ago

‘We’ll be more powerful by holding by-election ..

58 minutes ago

Samsung Redefines Consumer Viewing Experience with ..

59 minutes ago

2020 becomes TECNO’s year with the highest scale ..

1 hour ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt tenders resignation in move agai ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.