Russian Lower Chamber Adopts Draft Law on Response to Censorship Against Russian Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The lower chamber of the Russian parliament on Wednesday adopted in the first reading the draft law on response to censorship against Russian media.

The draft law envisages blocking, lowering speed of internet connection and fines.

Internet platformed may be find anywhere in the range from several thousand rubles and 3 million ($40,700). The initiative was proposed after several instances of censorship against Russian media.

Measures may be applied to Internet platforms if they limit access to some information based on race, nationality, or politics.