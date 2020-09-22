UrduPoint.com
Russian Lower Chamber OKs Bill On Up To 10 Years In Jail For National Territory Alienation

Russian Lower Chamber OKs Bill on Up to 10 Years in Jail for National Territory Alienation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, passed on Tuesday in the first reading a bill under which those involved in actions aimed at alienating Russian territories would be subject to criminal sanctions of up to 10 years in prison.

The lower chamber also passed in the first reading a bill under which those publicly advocating alienation of the Russian territories would face an administrative fine of up to 500,000 rubles ($6,585).

Both bills were prepared by lower house lawmaker Pavel Krasheninnikov and upper house lawmaker Andrey Klishas, as part of implementation of the adopted amendments to the national constitution.

