Russian Lower Chamber Passes Bill Changing Procedure for Appointing Top Security Officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The lower chamber of the Russian parliament passed on Wednesday at a plenary session a bill on a new procedure for appointing the heads of the Federal Security Service and the Foreign Intelligence Service: The president would now be obligated to hold consultations with the upper chamber before appointing them.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is the author of this initiative. The bill was submitted to the Russian legislature in order to implement the approved amendments to the national constitution.