Russian Lower Chamber Passes Bill on Criminal Liability for Illegal Export of Weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The lower chamber of the Russian parliament on Thursday passed at the second reading a bill that would introduce criminal liability of up to 12 years in prison with a fine of up to 1 million rubles ($13,220) for illegal exports of weapons or military equipment from Russia.

"The bill proposes that Article 189 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation classifies as objects of crime goods and technologies, weapons and military equipment, works, services in respect of which export control is established, as well as to expand the list of persons illegally receiving them," the explanatory note to the bill read.

The document also proposes to establish increased liability for the illegal export, transfer and smuggling of weapons of mass destruction, as well as items that can be used for the creation of such weapons.

Illegal exports of weapons from Russia or the transfer of military equipment, goods or technologies to a foreign person will be punished with imprisonment for a term of three to seven years with a fine of up to 1 million rubles, according to the bill.

If the crime is committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy or a person using his official position, as well as in relation to weapons of mass destruction or technologies for their creation, the act will entail imprisonment for a term of five to 10 years with a fine of up to one million rubles. If the criminal offense is committed by an organized group, the perpetrators will face imprisonment for a term of seven to 12 years with a fine of up to 1 million rubles.