MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The defense committee of the lower chamber of the Russian parliament voted on Wednesday in favor of ratifying the agreement on extending the Russian-US New START arms reduction treaty by five years.

"It is advisable to recommend the State Duma [Russia's lower chamber] to pass the bill and ratify the agreement on extending the Russian-US Agreement on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms [New START], which was signed on April 8, 2010," the document, released after the committee session, read.