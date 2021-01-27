UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Lower Chamber's Defense Committee Supports Ratification Of New START Extension

Umer Jamshaid 5 seconds ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 01:03 PM

Russian Lower Chamber's Defense Committee Supports Ratification of New START Extension

The defense committee of the lower chamber of the Russian parliament voted on Wednesday in favor of ratifying the agreement on extending the Russian-US New START arms reduction treaty by five years

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The defense committee of the lower chamber of the Russian parliament voted on Wednesday in favor of ratifying the agreement on extending the Russian-US New START arms reduction treaty by five years.

"It is advisable to recommend the State Duma [Russia's lower chamber] to pass the bill and ratify the agreement on extending the Russian-US Agreement on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms [New START], which was signed on April 8, 2010," the document, released after the committee session, read.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Chamber April Agreement

Recent Stories

CBUAE commences operational procedures to execute ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan HC, consulates in UK to stop manual proce ..

6 minutes ago

Betting website live-streamed first-day match betw ..

22 minutes ago

Man killed, brother injured over enmity

few seconds

PNSC profitability increased by a massive 73 per ..

2 seconds ago

"Big Red Envelope" continues to top China box offi ..

3 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.