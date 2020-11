The Russian lower chamber's energy committee recommended on Monday the lower chamber to appoint Alexander Novak to the post of the deputy prime minister

Earlier in the day, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin suggested promoting Novak, who currently heads the Energy Ministry, to the post of the deputy prime minister.

Mishustin suggested Nikolay Shulginov, the chief of the RusHydro energy company, as the new minister of energy.