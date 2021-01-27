UrduPoint.com
Russian Lower Chamber's Foreign Affairs Committee Recommends Ratifying New START Extension

Wed 27th January 2021

The international affairs committee of the lower chamber of the Russian parliament recommended on Wednesday the lower house to ratify the agreement on extending the Russian-US New START deal by five years, committee chief Leonid Slutsky said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The international affairs committee of the lower chamber of the Russian parliament recommended on Wednesday the lower house to ratify the agreement on extending the Russian-US New START deal by five years, committee chief Leonid Slutsky said.

"The State Duma's international affairs committee recommended that the agreement to extend the Russian-US Agreement on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms [New START] for five years, until February 5, 2026, be ratified," Slutsky told reporters.

