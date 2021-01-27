(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The international affairs committee of the lower chamber of the Russian parliament recommended on Wednesday the lower house to ratify the agreement on extending the Russian-US New START deal by five years, committee chief Leonid Slutsky said.

"The State Duma's international affairs committee recommended that the agreement to extend the Russian-US Agreement on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms [New START] for five years, until February 5, 2026, be ratified," Slutsky told reporters.