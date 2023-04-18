Russian Lower House Adopts Amendments on Life Imprisonment for High Treason

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The Russian lower house approved at a plenary session on Tuesday amendments on punishment up to life imprisonment for high treason.

After the adoption of the draft, a person can be sentenced to life imprisonment for espionage, disclosing information constituting state secrets to foreigners, taking the side of the enemy, or providing financial, logistical, consulting or other assistance to the state in activities directed against Russia.

Currently, the law establishes liability in the form of imprisonment for up to 20 years with a fine of up to 500,000 rubles ($6,142).

The lower house also adopted amendments to toughen criminal liability for sabotage and terrorism. In particular, it is proposed to punish with up to 20 years in prison for sabotage instead of the current 15 years. In addition, it is proposed to toughen punishment for participation in terrorist communities to up to 15 years in prison instead of the current 5 to 10 years.