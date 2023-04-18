UrduPoint.com

Russian Lower House Adopts Amendments On Life Imprisonment For High Treason

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Russian Lower House Adopts Amendments on Life Imprisonment for High Treason

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The Russian lower house approved at a plenary session on Tuesday amendments on punishment up to life imprisonment for high treason.

After the adoption of the draft, a person can be sentenced to life imprisonment for espionage, disclosing information constituting state secrets to foreigners, taking the side of the enemy, or providing financial, logistical, consulting or other assistance to the state in activities directed against Russia.

Currently, the law establishes liability in the form of imprisonment for up to 20 years with a fine of up to 500,000 rubles ($6,142).

The lower house also adopted amendments to toughen criminal liability for sabotage and terrorism. In particular, it is proposed to punish with up to 20 years in prison for sabotage instead of the current 15 years. In addition, it is proposed to toughen punishment for participation in terrorist communities to up to 15 years in prison instead of the current 5 to 10 years.

Related Topics

Terrorist Russia Fine Criminals

Recent Stories

Infinix unveils major #EidLoot to Kickstart Eid ce ..

Infinix unveils major #EidLoot to Kickstart Eid celebrations in advance!

13 minutes ago

&#039;Epic Story Media&#039; partners with Bidaya’s &#039;Mansour’ franchise

21 minutes ago
 EHS, MBZUAI collaborate to advance efforts in scie ..

EHS, MBZUAI collaborate to advance efforts in scientific research and innovation ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Palau

51 minutes ago
 COP28 President-designate concludes visit to China ..

COP28 President-designate concludes visit to China with common understanding to ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs announces working hours during Eid A ..

Dubai Customs announces working hours during Eid Al-Fitr

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.