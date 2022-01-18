UrduPoint.com

Russian Lower House Adopts Bill On Life Sentence For Recidivist Pedophiles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Those guilty of sexual abuse of two or more children or committed it with extreme atrocity, could be punished by life imprisonment in Russia under a new bill adopted by the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, in the final reading on Tuesday

"Recidivist pedophiles as well as those guilty of sexual abuse of two or more children or committed with extreme atrocity will face life imprisonment," the State Duma said on its website after passing the legislation in the second and third readings at a plenary session.

Minors in Russia are those under the age of 18.

To become law, the bill will next have to be approved by the upper house and signed by the president.

Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin called on all lawmakers to join in work on the bill. He also said that a new approach of employing such offenders in labor jobs is also being discussed. Volodin noted that other circumstances are under consideration, such as those offenders who were living with a child, taking care of a child, or working in education. He added that these proposals will be discussed during the Duma's plenary session on February 7.

