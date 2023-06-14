Russian Lower House Adopts Draft Bill on Gradual Increase of Conscription Age

The Russian lower house adopted on Wednesday the draft bill on a phased increase in the conscription age in Russia from 18 years old to 21 years old in the first reading

The bill was submitted to the lower house in March.

According to the bill, it is also proposed to raise the upper limit of the conscription age to 30 years. Citizens from 19 to 30 years old will be subject to military service in 2024, citizens from 20 to 30 years old in 2025, citizens from 21 to 30 years old in 2026, according to the text.