Russian Lower House Adopts in 2nd Reading Bill on Fines for LGBT, Pedophilia Propaganda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) The Russian State Duma at a plenary session on Wednesday adopted at second reading a bill establishing a fine of up to 10 million rubles ($164,500) for promoting the LGBT agenda, gender change and pedophilia.

The bill amends the Code of Administrative Offenses by extending liability for LGBT propaganda not only among minors, but also among adults. Fines for these acts, if they include the spreading of propaganda through the media or the internet, will be up to 400,000 rubles ($6,600) for citizens and up to 5 million rubles ($82,200) for legal entities. Foreigners can be fined up to 400,000 rubles, arrested for up to 15 days or deported.

In addition, two new articles are being proposed for the Code of Administrative Offenses. The first establishes liability for promoting pedophilia in the form of an administrative fine of up to 800,000 rubles ($13,150) for citizens and up to 10 million rubles for legal entities. A foreign citizen under this article can be fined up to 800,000 rubles and faces administrative expulsion from Russia.

The third reading of the bill is expected to take place on November 24.

In order for the bill to become law, it must also be approved by the Federation Council, Russia's upper house of parliament, and then signed by the President.