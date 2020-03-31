UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Lower House Adopts Law On Criminal Liability For Violation Of Quarantine

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 02:14 PM

Russian Lower House Adopts Law on Criminal Liability for Violation of Quarantine

The Russian lower house, the State Duma, adopted on Tuesday a law on criminal liability for violation of quarantine, and also said that those who spread fake information about the spread of coronavirus would get up to five years in prison

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The Russian lower house, the State Duma, adopted on Tuesday a law on criminal liability for violation of quarantine, and also said that those who spread fake information about the spread of coronavirus would get up to five years in prison.

The duma's speaker, Vyacheslav Volodin, and the head of the committee on state building and legislation Pavel Krasheninnikov are behind the initiative.

Those who violate the conditions of the quarantine will face fines of up to 2 million rubles ($25,000) or even a prison term of up to 7 years.

Meanwhile, those who spread fake information about the COVID-19 pandemic will face a five-year prison term.

Related Topics

Russia Criminals Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Jang group publisher Mir Javedur Rehman passes awa ..

5 minutes ago

Al Ramz expands role as market maker in Nasdaq Dub ..

15 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$21.66 a barrel ..

15 minutes ago

Europe sends medical gear to Iran through first sa ..

43 seconds ago

RPO inspects corona preventive measures at SP Iqba ..

44 seconds ago

MOL Pakistan Donates PKR 3 Million for the Establi ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.