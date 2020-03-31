Russian Lower House Adopts Law on Criminal Liability for Violation of Quarantine

The Russian lower house, the State Duma, adopted on Tuesday a law on criminal liability for violation of quarantine, and also said that those who spread fake information about the spread of coronavirus would get up to five years in prison

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The Russian lower house, the State Duma, adopted on Tuesday a law on criminal liability for violation of quarantine, and also said that those who spread fake information about the spread of coronavirus would get up to five years in prison.

The duma's speaker, Vyacheslav Volodin, and the head of the committee on state building and legislation Pavel Krasheninnikov are behind the initiative.

Those who violate the conditions of the quarantine will face fines of up to 2 million rubles ($25,000) or even a prison term of up to 7 years.

Meanwhile, those who spread fake information about the COVID-19 pandemic will face a five-year prison term.