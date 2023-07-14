Russian Lower House Adopts Legislation Banning Gender Reassignment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The lower house of the Russian parliament at a plenary session on Friday adopted a legislation that bans gender reassignment in the third reading.

The draft sponsored by nearly 400 lawmakers was submitted in May.

The document, among other things, proposes to annul a marriage if one of the spouses changes gender and ban a person from adopting children after gender reassignment.