Russian Lower House Adopts Legislation Providing for Acquired Citizenship Deprivation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Russia's lower house adopted at a plenary session on Tuesday a legislation on Russian citizenship with approved amendments on depriving of acquired Russian citizenship for discrediting the country's armed forces and for committing actions that pose a threat to the national security.

In total, 62 amendments to the legislation were submitted by the members of both the upper and lower houses. During the second reading, the lower house approved 31 amendments, rejecting the remaining 31.