UrduPoint.com

Russian Lower House Adopts Legislation Providing For Acquired Citizenship Deprivation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Russian Lower House Adopts Legislation Providing for Acquired Citizenship Deprivation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Russia's lower house adopted at a plenary session on Tuesday a legislation on Russian citizenship with approved amendments on depriving of acquired Russian citizenship for discrediting the country's armed forces and for committing actions that pose a threat to the national security.

In total, 62 amendments to the legislation were submitted by the members of both the upper and lower houses. During the second reading, the lower house approved 31 amendments, rejecting the remaining 31.

Related Topics

Russia Reading Citizenship

Recent Stories

Infinix unveils major #EidLoot to Kickstart Eid ce ..

Infinix unveils major #EidLoot to Kickstart Eid celebrations in advance!

3 minutes ago

&#039;Epic Story Media&#039; partners with Bidaya’s &#039;Mansour’ franchise

11 minutes ago
 EHS, MBZUAI collaborate to advance efforts in scie ..

EHS, MBZUAI collaborate to advance efforts in scientific research and innovation ..

26 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Palau

41 minutes ago
 COP28 President-designate concludes visit to China ..

COP28 President-designate concludes visit to China with common understanding to ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs announces working hours during Eid A ..

Dubai Customs announces working hours during Eid Al-Fitr

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.