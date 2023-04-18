Russian Lower House Approves Amendment on Obtaining Citizenship by Children

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Russia's lower house approved at a plenary session on Tuesday an amendment to the draft law on Russian citizenship, according to which a foreign parent will not need to give consent for a child to obtain Russian citizenship.

According to the new edition of the law, children born in mixed marriages will be able to obtain Russian citizenship without the consent of the parent who is a foreign national.

The lower house also adopted other amendments, suggesting that acquired citizenship be revoked for publicly inciting to extremism, an attempt on the life of a statesman and for organizing an armed rebellion in order to forcibly change the constitutional order of Russia, as well as for public calls to act against Russia's territorial integrity, discrediting its armed forces, and participating in an undesirable foreign or international NGO.

The draft law, which was adopted in the first reading on April 5, 2022, provided for the deprivation of citizenship, among other things, for terrorist crimes, serious crimes against the state, as well as crimes in the field of trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, forgery of documents, or at the voluntary request of a citizen.