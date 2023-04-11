Close
Russian Lower House Approves Amendment On Unified Conscription Register

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Russian Lower House Approves Amendment on Unified Conscription Register

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Russia's lower house approved on Tuesday an amendment providing for the creation of a unified conscription register.

The State Duma also approved another amendment, according to which citizens who are obliged to be on military records can be enlisted in the reserve without a personal appearance at the military registration and enlistment office on the basis of information about citizens.

The measure, however, will not apply to citizens who are in military service, who have military ranks of officers, who are in the reserve of the Foreign Intelligence Service and the Federal Security Service.

