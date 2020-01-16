(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The Russian lower house, the State Duma, approved on Thursday Mikhail Mishustin's nomination to the post of the country's prime minister.

The entire Russian government resigned on Wednesday, with ex-Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev saying this was done to enable President Vladimir Putin to implement his goals outlined in the address to the legislation.

Putin proposed the candidacy of Mishustin, then serving as the Federal Tax Service head, to the post of the head of the Russian government.