UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Lower House Approves Mishustin's Nomination As Prime Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 12 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 05:34 PM

Russian Lower House Approves Mishustin's Nomination as Prime Minister

The Russian lower house, the State Duma, approved on Thursday Mikhail Mishustin's nomination to the post of the country's prime minister.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The Russian lower house, the State Duma, approved on Thursday Mikhail Mishustin's nomination to the post of the country's prime minister.

The entire Russian government resigned on Wednesday, with ex-Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev saying this was done to enable President Vladimir Putin to implement his goals outlined in the address to the legislation.

Putin proposed the candidacy of Mishustin, then serving as the Federal Tax Service head, to the post of the head of the Russian government.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin Post Government

Recent Stories

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy Proposes L ..

12 seconds ago

Berlin Says Conference Rare Chance to Secure Lasti ..

15 seconds ago

China Agrees With Putin on 5 Nuclear Powers' Speci ..

17 seconds ago

COAS General Bajwa calls on PM Khan, discusses nat ..

14 minutes ago

Ex-Nissan CEO Ghosn Spent Company's Funds to Cover ..

2 minutes ago

About 20% of Georgian Citizens Support Country's R ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.