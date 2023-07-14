Russian Lower House Approves Raising Age Limit for Reservists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) Russia's State Duma passed at a plenary session on Friday a bill to increase by five years the age limit for select categories of reservists.

The new age limit will apply to privates, sailors, sergeants, petty officers and warrant officers. If the bill makes it into law, the age limit for those liable for military service belonging to the first category will be raised from 35 to 40, for the second category from 45 to 50, and for the third category from 50 to 55.

The document also proposes raising the age limit for the mobilization reserve.

The age limit will be 65 for citizens with the military rank of senior officer, 60 for those with the military rank of junior officer, and 55 for those with other ranks.

The bill also outlines the situations where inclusion in the reserve can be suspended, including mobilization, volunteer service or contract service.

Under the legislation, foreigners will also be able to sign contracts with the Russian military, provided that their service does not concern state secret information.