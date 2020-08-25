Russian Lower House Chairman Orders Security Committee to Analyze Navalny Case

Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the Russian parliament's lower house, instructed the house Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption to analyze the sudden sickness of opposition figure Alexey Navalny in order to understand whether there was a foreign attempt to bring instability to the internal situation in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the Russian parliament's lower house, instructed the house Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption to analyze the sudden sickness of opposition figure Alexey Navalny in order to understand whether there was a foreign attempt to bring instability to the internal situation in Russia.

"We need to comprehensively study what had happened. The lower house Security Committee will be instructed to analyze what had happened in order to understand whether this was an attempt of foreign states to harm the health of the Russian citizen in order to create tension within Russia, as well as to voice new accusations against our country," Volodin said as quoted by the parliament's press service.

Earlier in the day, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called on Moscow to conduct an independent Russian investigation into the condition of Navalny.

According to Volodin, their statements make the lower house suspect a possible provocation organized by Germany and other EU countries for voicing new accusations against Moscow.

Last Thursday, Navalny suffered an acute health condition during a domestic Russian flight. Following an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk, he was hospitalized with suspected poisoning as one of the possible reasons behind his condition and was put on ventilator in a coma. Russian doctors subsequently found no poison traces in his samples and opined that the deterioration was caused by an abrupt drop of glucose in Navalny's blood due to a metabolic disbalance.

On Saturday, Navalny was flown to Berlin for further treatment. On Monday, the doctors treating Navalny in the Berlin-based Charite hospital claimed they had found traces of intoxication with a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors in his body.

Omsk Chief Toxicologist Alexander Sabayev said on Monday that upon his admission to the Omsk hospital, Navalny was tested on a wide range of narcotics, synthetic substances, psychodiletics and medicinal substances, including cholinesterase inhibitors, but all tests came back negative. According to Sabayev, Navalny did not have any symptoms specific to the poisoning with cholinesterase inhibitors.