Russian Lower House CIS Committee To Discuss LPR, DPR Recognition Initiative - Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Russian Lower House CIS Committee to Discuss LPR, DPR Recognition Initiative - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) The Russian lower house's committee on the issues of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will consider the initiative to recognize the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR), the committee's head, Leonid Kalashnikov, told Sputnik.

"In accordance with the instructions of (lower house speaker Vyacheslav) Volodin, which came to the Duma Council for an appeal (on the recognition), he sent it to me in the committee," Kalashnikov said.

"We will work on (on the instruction). Now the committee (will discuss it), and then (it will be sent) to the plenary session (to discuss the draft appeal to the president)," the lawmaker added.

