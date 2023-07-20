Russian Lower House Committee Approves Raising Fines for Mobilization Law Violations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The Committee on State Building and Legislation of Russia's State Duma on Thursday cleared for a second reading several amendments to the Administrative Code, introducing new and raising existing fines for violations of the law on mobilization, including no-shows.

The bill increases the fine for failing to report to draft boards on demand during mobilization from 3,000 rubles ($33) to 40,000-50,000 rubles.

The fine for failing to inform draft boards about any changes in personal information, including place of residence, workplace or marital status, will increase from 3,000 rubles to 10,000-20,000 rubles. A fine of the same amount will be imposed for a failure to inform boards about leaving the country for more than six months.

One of the amendments, which would add an article numbered 19.

38 to the Administrative Code, imposes a fine for the failure to ensure the timely notification and turnout of conscripts to draft boards during mobilization. The fine will amount to 80,000 rubles for officials and up to 500,000 rubles for organizations.

The bill also increases fines for a failure to provide officials with one's vehicle during mobilization; failure to submit lists of citizens subject to military registration; evasion of a medical examination; failure to inform citizens of an inquiry by a draft board; and willful destruction of military registration documents.

In Russia, an annual registration at draft boards is mandatory by law. Both the Administrative and the Criminal Codes contain articles concerning failure to comply with obligations to military authorities.