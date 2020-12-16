UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Lower House Committee Supports Bill On Fines For Foreign Agents

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Russian Lower House Committee Supports Bill on Fines for Foreign Agents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The Russian lower house's state building and legislation committee on Wednesday recommended passing in the first reading the bill on penalties for individuals and organizations recognized as foreign agents for breaching rules of conduct.

In November, a bill regulating the activities of foreign agents was filed with the Russian lower house. The legislation aims to prohibit spreading information by or about individuals or entities designated as foreign agents without referencing their foreign agent status and fine violators for up to 50,000 rubles ($680).

The bill will make organizations designated as foreign agents liable for a 5-million ruble ($68,075) fine for operation without registration.

According to the committee's decision, available through the lower house's digital database, the bill is recommended for passing on December 24 in a first reading.

Earlier in the month, another bill was proposed by Russian lawmakers to punish individuals designated as foreign agents with up to five years in prison or a 300,000-ruble ($4,098) if found to be collecting national security data.

Related Topics

Russia Fine Reading November December

Recent Stories

FAB opens Jakarta office to support MENA-Indonesia ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Archaeology Authority organises virtual le ..

51 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

1 hour ago

SAP, Expo 2020 Dubai launch education webinars

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed calls for updating legislations to ..

1 hour ago

ECP should take notice of govt’s decision of hol ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.