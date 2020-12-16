Russian Lower House Committee Supports Bill on Fines for Foreign Agents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The Russian lower house's state building and legislation committee on Wednesday recommended passing in the first reading the bill on penalties for individuals and organizations recognized as foreign agents for breaching rules of conduct.

In November, a bill regulating the activities of foreign agents was filed with the Russian lower house. The legislation aims to prohibit spreading information by or about individuals or entities designated as foreign agents without referencing their foreign agent status and fine violators for up to 50,000 rubles ($680).

The bill will make organizations designated as foreign agents liable for a 5-million ruble ($68,075) fine for operation without registration.

According to the committee's decision, available through the lower house's digital database, the bill is recommended for passing on December 24 in a first reading.

Earlier in the month, another bill was proposed by Russian lawmakers to punish individuals designated as foreign agents with up to five years in prison or a 300,000-ruble ($4,098) if found to be collecting national security data.