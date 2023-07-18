Russian Lower House Considers 5-Year Prison Term for Propaganda of Extremism - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) An amendment to Russia's criminal code proposing liability of up to 5 years in prison for propaganda and justification of the ideology of extremism has been submitted to the lower house, Vasily Piskarev, the head of the Russian lower house's commission on security and corruption control, said on Tuesday.

An amendment to the criminal code on the responsibility for promoting and justifying the ideology of extremism was submitted to the State Duma ... The punishment under this article provides for a fine of up to 300,000 rubles ($3,314) and up to five years in prison," Piskarev wrote in Telegram.