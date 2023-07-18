Open Menu

Russian Lower House Considers 5-Year Prison Term For Propaganda Of Extremism - Lawmaker

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Russian Lower House Considers 5-Year Prison Term for Propaganda of Extremism - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) An amendment to Russia's criminal code proposing liability of up to 5 years in prison for propaganda and justification of the ideology of extremism has been submitted to the lower house, Vasily Piskarev, the head of the Russian lower house's commission on security and corruption control, said on Tuesday.

An amendment to the criminal code on the responsibility for promoting and justifying the ideology of extremism was submitted to the State Duma ... The punishment under this article provides for a fine of up to 300,000 rubles ($3,314) and up to five years in prison," Piskarev wrote in Telegram.

Related Topics

Corruption Russia Fine Criminals

Recent Stories

ZHO inaugurates cheese factory under &#039;Make it ..

ZHO inaugurates cheese factory under &#039;Make it in the Emirates&#039; slogan

23 minutes ago
 Sindh Minister asks dacoits not to harm Hindu comm ..

Sindh Minister asks dacoits not to harm Hindu community

54 minutes ago
 PMD forecasts more monsoon rains in different part ..

PMD forecasts more monsoon rains in different parts of country during ongoing we ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

13 hours ago
China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official V ..

China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official Via US as Reason for Escalation ..

13 hours ago
 Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September ..

Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September 19 - Provisional Schedule

13 hours ago
 Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague ..

Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague - Dutch Foreign Minister

13 hours ago
 Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Qui ..

Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Quickly as Possible'

13 hours ago
 Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Weste ..

Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Western Sahara - Moroccan Royal Off ..

13 hours ago
 US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After ..

US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After Collapse of Black Sea Deal- B ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World