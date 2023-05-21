UrduPoint.com

Russian Lower House Council To Weigh Measures Against Poland On Monday - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Russian Lower House Council to Weigh Measures Against Poland on Monday - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) The council of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, will consider taking measures against Poland on Monday, including a possible ban on transit of its trucks through Russia, which could cost Warsaw as much as 8.5 billion Euros ($9.19 billion), State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Sunday.

"The right thing to do would be to ban Poland from profiting from Russia today: to stop Polish trucks from passing through our country. Let them reload goods onto Russian trucks. Our citizens will earn from the shipping. Poland's expenses in this case could be around 8.

5 billion euros," Volodin said on Telegram.

Although Poland owes its statehood to Russia, it has betrayed the historical memory by demolishing World War II monuments to Soviet soldiers and closing Russian schools, the speaker said. The Soviet people spent over $750 billion in today's money for Poland's post-war reconstruction and development, having built over 800 industrial, energy and transport facilities, he added.

Poland should therefore return the territories it acquired after WWII and repay the funds spent on it during and after the war to Russia, Volodin said.

