Russian Lower House Endorses 10-Year Jail Term for Internet Propaganda of Illegal Drugs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The Russian parliament's lower house, the State Duma, has adopted in the first reading on Tuesday a bill criminalizing the propaganda of illegal drugs on the internet with a punishment of up to 10 years in prison or more in the case of ensuing fatalities.

The bill was proposed by the Duma's commission investigating instances of meddling in Russia's sovereign affairs. It entails amendments to Article 230 and Article 151 of the Russian Criminal Code.

With regard to Article 230, the bill proposes adding an item to it that would introduce criminal liability for incitement of consumption of narcotic substances, psychotropic substances and similar substances via telecommunication networks, including the internet, as explained by one of the bill's authors, Vasilii Piskarev, the chairman of the Duma Committee on Security and Corruption Control.

According to the lawmaker, criminals abundantly use global social media and popular web portals allowing for anonymity and rapid information turnover to access a virtually endless pool of potential targets at little or no cost.

The bill entails an imprisonment for up to 10 years for the incitement of use of illegal drugs or from 12-15 years, in additional to a selective ban on certain professional activities for up to 20 years, if the incitement has resulted in the death of two or more persons.