Russian Lower House Gives Final Approval to Bill on Constitutional Amendment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, gave on Wednesday its final approval to the presidential bill on the amendment to the national constitution.

The State Duma passed the bill in a 383-0 vote with 43 abstentions.

The bill, submitted to the State Duma on January 20, includes offers on strengthening the basics of the constitutional order, and human rights and freedoms. The bill also introduces an all-Russian vote, a procedure that is new for the country.