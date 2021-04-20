UrduPoint.com
Russian Lower House Head Says PACE Agreed To Monitor September Parliamentary Elections

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 11:50 AM

Russian Lower House Head Says PACE Agreed to Monitor September Parliamentary Elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) President Rik Daems has expressed readiness to monitor the fall parliamentary elections in Russia, Viacheslav Volodin, the chairman of Russian lower house, the State Duma, said on Tuesday.

Volodin offered Daems to send a delegation to Russia to monitor the September legislative vote during a meeting in Moscow last month.

He said that the PACE president supported the suggestion back then and reaffirmed the support in a letter now.

"Rik Daems asserted the Assembly's readiness to take part in the monitoring of the forthcoming State Duma elections," the Russian lawmaker told reporters, elaborating on Daems' letter.

Another thing that the PACE chief wrote in the letter, as cited by Volodin, was that the European countries should cooperate in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and ensure the availability of vaccines to all citizens.

