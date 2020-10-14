Russian Lower House Head Slams Council of Europe for Using Double Standards Against Moscow

Viacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the lower house of the Russian parliament, slammed on Wednesday the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Standing Committee's recent statement criticizing Russia for holding a vote on constitutional amendments during the pandemic, calling it a double standard

On Tuesday, the PACE committee discussed the impact of COVID-19 on democratic norms and the rule of law. The parliamentary assembly stressed that such significant reforms as constitutional amendments could not be made in times of dire epidemiological situation.

"European countries need to stop using double standards and start saving lives. The European parliamentarians do not care about the large number of victims of the pandemic and the battered economies," Volodin said in a statement.

The lawmaker noted that the decisions made by Russia during the pandemic saved many lives and helped support the country's economy, while the same could not be said about some European countries.

"It would be right if the Council of Europe learned from Russia's experience in combating the pandemic. The vaccine developed in Russia is one of the effective measures to counter coronavirus. We see a great demand for it in many countries," Volodin said.

He added that Brussels' reluctance to build relations on the principles of mutual respect turned the EU citizens into "hostages of such a policy."

The amendments to Russia's constitution came into force in July after gaining the support of 77.92 percent of people who cast their ballots in the nationwide vote.