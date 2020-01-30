UrduPoint.com
Russian Lower House May Delay Second Reading Of Bill On Constitution Amendments

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 01:35 PM

Russian Lower House May Delay Second Reading of Bill on Constitution Amendments

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The Russian lower house, the State Duma, may delay the second reading of the presidential bill on amendments to the national constitution to late February or early March over the need to study some new adjustments, Speaker Viacheslav Volodin said on Thursday.

The State Duma passed the bill in the first reading on January 23, and the second reading was expected to be held on February 11.

"We are receiving many amendments for the second reading. We have exchanged opinions on the matter with heads of factions. In order to study these amendments properly and have the possibility to make an elaborated and high-quality decision, we should perhaps delay the second reading to a later date," Volodin told reporters.

The State Duma Council will discuss this on Monday, he added.

"At the upcoming council, we will discuss the possibility to delay the second reading to the end of February or the beginning of March, taking into account the opinions of all the factions and the profile committee," Volodin said.

He noted that the lawmakers wanted to discuss the adjustments to the bill with experts and representatives of the civic society. According to him, the State Duma did not expect to receive so many proposals to amend the bill.

"As we see such a big interest in amending the constitution and such a strong desire to discuss this, it would be proper to provide such an opportunity through delaying the reading," Volodin added.

In his address to the parliament in mid-January, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered important changes to the constitution, including reducing the presidency to two terms and expanding the role of the legislature. After both chambers of the parliament pass the bill, an all-Russian vote on the amendments is expected to be held. The law will be enacted only if the Russians vote in favor, according to the head of the upper chamber, Valentina Matviyenko.

