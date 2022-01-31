Russian Lower House May Discuss Possible Recognition of Donbas Republics Feb 14 - Source

The decision on the possible recognition by Russia of the self-proclaimed republics of Luhansk (LPR) and Donetsk (DPR) in Ukraine's breakaway Donbas region may be made by the Russian lower house on February 14, a source in the lower house told Sputnik on Monday

Late last month, the Russian Communist Party asked President Vladimir Putin to consider recognizing the LPR and DPR. The party's parliamentary faction also requested talks with the leadership of the Donbas republics to form a legal basis for intergovernmental relations and regulations of all aspects of cooperation.

"We plan to consider this issue at the Duma (the lower house) ... on February 14," the source said.