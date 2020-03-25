UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:54 PM

Russian Lower House May Pass Bill Increasing Punishment for Quarantine Violation Next Week

The lower house of the Russian parliament may pass next week a bill, increasing the punishment for breaching epidemiological norms up to seven years in prison, house speaker Viacheslav Volodin said on Wednesday amid the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The lower house of the Russian parliament may pass next week a bill, increasing the punishment for breaching epidemiological norms up to seven years in prison, house speaker Viacheslav Volodin said on Wednesday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The first reading is scheduled for March 31, according to Volodin.

"Taking today's discussions into consideration, we see consensus. All the political factions and profile committees support this legislative initiative. This means, it is highly likely to be passed next week," Volodin told reporters.

