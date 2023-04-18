UrduPoint.com

Russian Lower House OKs Amendment On Citizenship Depriving For Threat To National Security

Published April 18, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Russia's lower house approved at a plenary session on Tuesday an amendment to the draft law on Russian citizenship, according to which it is proposed to deprive of acquired citizenship for actions that pose a threat to the national security of Russia.

The lower house also adopted other amendments, suggesting that acquired citizenship be deprived for a public call to extremism, an encroachment on the life of a statesman and for organizing an armed rebellion in order to forcibly change the constitutional order of Russia, as well as for a public call for action against Russia's territorial integrity, discrediting its armed forces, and participating in an undesirable foreign or international NGO.

The draft law, which was adopted in the first reading on April 5, 2022, provided for the deprivation of citizenship, among other things, for crimes of a terrorist nature, grave crimes against the state, as well as crimes in the field of trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, forgery of documents, or at the voluntary request of a citizen.

