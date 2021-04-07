Russian Lower House OKs Bill Obligating Election Candidates to Reveal Foreign Agent Status

The lower chamber of the Russian parliament passed on Wednesday a bill obligating candidates receiving financial support from abroad to report on their foreign agent status when running for a post in elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The lower chamber of the Russian parliament passed on Wednesday a bill obligating candidates receiving financial support from abroad to report on their foreign agent status when running for a post in elections.

The bill was submitted by the upper chamber's commission for protecting state sovereignty and the lower chamber's commission for investigation into foreign meddling.

Under the bill, candidates performing functions of a foreign agent or those affiliated with persons performing these functions are obligated to reveal this information in their statements of consent to run in elections, in their signature sheets, and in their campaign materials.