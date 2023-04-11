Close
Russian Lower House OKs Draft Law On Unified Conscription Register In 2nd Reading

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Russian Lower House OKs Draft Law on Unified Conscription Register in 2nd Reading

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Russia's lower house approved on Tuesday in the second reading draft law on creating a unified conscription register and introducing electronic conscription notices.

"The military registration register is formed by military commissariats in the manner prescribed by the Russian government in an automated mode based on information from the state information resource," the draft read.

The document also provides for that conscription notices can be repeated in electronic form.

"Citizens subject to conscription for military service are required to receive conscription notices. The notices to these citizens are sent in writing and repeated in electronic form," the document said.

