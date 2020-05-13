Russian Lower House Passes Bill Authorizing Remote Voting At Elections
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 06:34 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The lower house of the Russian parliament passed on Wednesday a bill with amendments to the electoral legislation, authorizing voting at elections and referendums by mail and remotely.
The bill also authorizes the gathering of signatures supporting a candidate through the Gosuslugi portal.
The Central Election Commission will be in charge of making the decision on the need to hold a vote in such a format.
Lawmaker Dmitry Vyatkin, a co-author of the amendments, said that this regulations will not be applicable to the all-Russian vote on the constitution.