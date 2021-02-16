UrduPoint.com
Russian Lower House Passes Bill On Fines Over Media Failing To Label Foreign Agent Reports

Russian Lower House Passes Bill on Fines Over Media Failing to Label Foreign Agent Reports

The lower chamber of the Russian parliament passed on Tuesday a bill introducing fines on media outlets for failing to properly label reports by foreign agents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) The lower chamber of the Russian parliament passed on Tuesday a bill introducing fines on media outlets for failing to properly label reports by foreign agents.

The bill proposes adding new articles to Russia's code of administrative offenses, in order to specify responsibility for violation of operating procedures of unregistered non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that are funded from abroad and engaged in political activities on the Russian territory.

Under the bill, the failure to properly label information about foreign agents, and materials provided by foreign agents will be punishable with fines in the amount of 2,000-2,500 rubles ($27.

27-$34.09) for individuals, 4,000-4,500 rubles for officials, and 40,000-50,000 rubles for legal entities.

NGOs labeled as foreign agents will also face fines if they release any materials without a special mark saying this content was produced by a foreign agent. The fines will amount to 100,000-300,000 rubles for individuals and 300,000-500,000 rubles for legal entities.

Apart from that, fines for foreign agent NGOs' failure to be properly registered will be increased to 5 million rubles.

The new legislation is expected to come into force already on March 1.

