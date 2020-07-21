Russian Lower House Passes Bill on Multiday Voting in Elections of All Levels

The Russian parliament's lower house, the State Duma, passed at a plenary session on Tuesday a bill with amendments to electoral legislation that would allow multiday voting in elections of all levels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The Russian parliament's lower house, the State Duma, passed at a plenary session on Tuesday a bill with amendments to electoral legislation that would allow multiday voting in elections of all levels.

The amendments were made to the bill on the right of parties to change their representatives in election commissions, approved in May 2012 in the first reading.

According to the amended bill, the multiday voting in Russia will apply not only to local elections but also to those to the State Duma.

Per decision of the election commission, referendums and voting in elections and referendums may be held for several days in a row, but not more than three days, with counting of votes starting immediately after the closure of polling stations on the last day of voting.

The format of voting outside the buildings of election commissions in the adjoining territories will be used during the multiday elections.

Early voting and voting by absentee ballots will not be organized in case of multiday elections or referendums in Russia.