Russian Lower House Passes Bill on Taxation of Large Companies' Excess Profit

The lower house of the Russian parliament on Friday passed in the third reading a bill that imposes taxes on excess profits of large companies, while also determining the exception list

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The lower house of the Russian parliament on Friday passed in the third reading a bill that imposes taxes on excess profits of large companies, while also determining the exception list.

The bill provides for the one-time taxation of companies, whose average pre-tax profits for 2021 and 2022 exceed 1 billion rubles ($11 million). The tax amounts to 10% of excess of the 2021-2022 profits over the 2018-2019 profits. It can be reduced to 5% through tax return procedure if a company makes a security deposit from October 1 to November 30, 2023.

At the same time, the bill exempts from the excess profits taxation firms created after 2020, small and medium-sized businesses, as well as organizations paying a single agricultural taxes. The new tax does not affect oil and coal mining industries, since they have to pay another form of additional taxes.

The exception list also includes companies that had no income in 2018 and 2019 and construction firms that attract citizens' funds to their projects via escrow accounts, provided that they did not pay dividends in 2021 and 2022.

Moreover, the tax is not applied to financial organizations, to which the Central Bank of Russia and the Deposit Insuring Agency apply bankruptcy prevention measures.

The tax for companies, whose profits in 2022 were more than 50% less than in 2021, will not exceed 10% of their 2022 profit, also provided that they did not pay dividends in 2021 and 2022.

The bill is set to go into effect on January 1, 2024. Income to federal budget from the taxation is expected to reach 300 billion rubles. This income will be directed to support and develop social projects.

The Russian lower house also passed a supplementary bill allowing federal authorities to impose taxes on excess profits. This bill is expected to take effect a month after its publication, excluding articles that will go into effect on January 1, 2024.