Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:10 PM

Russian Lower House Passes Bill Which Qualifies Alienation of Territories as Extremism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, on Wednesday passed a bill clarifying the concept of extremist activity and recognizing violations of Russia's territorial integrity, including alienation of territories, as extremism.

Russian parliament lower chamber lawmaker Pavel Krasheninnikov and upper chamber lawmaker Andrey Klishas authored the initiative. The draft law was prepared as part of the implementation of constitutional amendments.

According to the lower house speaker, Vyacheslav Volodin, this was the first draft law that was prepared after Russian constitutional amendments came into force.

More Stories From World

