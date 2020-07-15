Russian Lower House Passes in 2nd Reading Bill on Multi-Day Voting in Elections

The lower house of the Russian parliament passed on Wednesday at a plenary session a bill with amendments to the electoral legislation, envisioning multi-day voting in elections of all levels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The lower house of the Russian parliament passed on Wednesday at a plenary session a bill with amendments to the electoral legislation, envisioning multi-day voting in elections of all levels.

"Under the decision of the electoral commission, which organizes the elections, a referendum and a vote in elections (including a run-off vote, run-off elections) and a referendum can be held during several consecutive days, but no longer than three days.

The decision can be made no later than 10 days after the decision on holding elections or a referendum is published, and it cannot be reviewed," the amendments read.

The third reading will be held on July 21.