Russian Lower House Passes Law Enabling Labeling Individuals As Foreign Agents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 05:19 PM

Russian Lower House Passes Law Enabling Labeling Individuals as Foreign Agents

The lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, passed on Thursday a law enabling labeling as foreign agents individuals who cooperate with media, recognized as a foreign agent, and receiving funds from abroad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) The lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, passed on Thursday a law enabling labeling as foreign agents individuals who cooperate with media, recognized as a foreign agent, and receiving funds from abroad.

The Duma's Information Policy Committee approved last week amendments on criteria for recognizing an organization or an individual as a foreign agent.

The head of the committee had said prior to this that the decision on expanding or constricting the list of foreign agents would be made by the Justice Ministry in cooperation with the Foreign Ministry.

In this context, an individual's cooperation with foreign agents is understood as participation in creation and dissemination of information of a foreign agent media or a Russian legal entity, established by a foreign agent media.

