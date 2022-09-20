UrduPoint.com

Russian Lower House Passes Law With Amendments On Punishment For Desertion, Looting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2022 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The Russian parliament's lower house on Tuesday passed a law with amendments into the criminal code, introducing liability for desertion during wartime, looting, destruction of weapons and military equipment, and surrender.

At a plenary session earlier on Tuesday, the lower house approved amendments on criminal liability for non-appearance for military service on conscription and desertion in the form of imprisonment for up to 10 years, as well as on the introductions of the concepts of mobilization, martial law and wartime into the criminal code.

More Stories From World

