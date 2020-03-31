Russian Lower House Passes Legislation on 2020 Tax Deferral Over COVID-19 Outbreak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia's lower chamber on Tuesday voted for a bill that would allow deferment on paying taxes, dues and fees, and insurance payments in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Russia's lower chamber on Tuesday voted for a bill that would allow deferment on paying taxes, dues and fees, and insurance payments in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in the day, the chamber voted for a number of measures to assist the population during the outbreak.

The bill would give the government the right to extend due dates for tax payments, including those under special tax regimes; dues and insurances payments; tax returns and other documentation; and demands and collection of fines, penalties and percentages.

The government would also be able to introduce additional reasons and conditions for giving a deferment or rescheduling tax payments and other levies.

Apart from that, in 2020 the government would have the right to suspend, cancel, or postpone tax control measures, such as checks on calculation and payment of taxes relative to deals between affiliated persons.

Regional authorities would also receive the right to extend due dates for local taxes and dues.

The law contains other tenets, including those aimed at ease the transition of certain categories of taxpayers to the simplified tax system.

So far, 2,337 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, according to the Health Ministry.