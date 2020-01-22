UrduPoint.com
Russian Lower House Pledges To Do Everything For Efficient Cooperation With New Cabinet

Russian Lower House Pledges to Do Everything for Efficient Cooperation With New Cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2020) The Russian parliament will do its best to ensure efficient cooperation with the new cabinet for better fulfilling the common goals, Viacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the lower house, said on Tuesday, soon after the appointment of the new government.

"As for the parliament, we will do everything possible to ensure efficient work, to arrive together at fulfilling the tasks, which the president outlined in his address [to the legislature]. Handling these tasks, we contribute to the economy growth and solve problems in the social sphere, in citizens' lives. This is why we do hope that we will be working more efficiently," Volodin said, as broadcast by Russia-24.

