Russian Lower House Ratifies Agreements On New Regions Joining Country

Published October 03, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Russian Lower House Ratifies Agreements on New Regions Joining Country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) The Russian lower house unanimously ratified on Monday the agreements on the accession of the DPR, the LPR, the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia region to Russia.

The Federation Council will consider the accession laws at a meeting on Tuesday.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the DPR and LPR, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of the territories to Russia.

