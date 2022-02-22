Russian Lower House Ratifies Treaties of Friendship, Cooperation With DPR, LPR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The Russian State Duma ratified treaties of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) during a plenary session on Tuesday.

On Monday, members to the Russian Security Council expressed their shared understanding that Moscow had no other options but to recognize the breakaway republics' independence. Later on the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin during his address to the nation said that the republics should be recognized. Soon after the address, Putin signed decrees on recognition and agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with the DPR and LPR.