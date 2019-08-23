Russian State Duma lawmakers from the recently established meddling commission are receiving new materials about facts of interference in Russia's internal affairs, the chairman of the commission, Vasilii Piskarev, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Russian State Duma lawmakers from the recently established meddling commission are receiving new materials about facts of interference in Russia 's internal affairs, the chairman of the commission, Vasilii Piskarev, said on Friday.

On August 19, the State Duma Council decided to create the commission to investigate facts of foreign interference in Russia's affairs. The new commission comprises 12 lawmakers.

"New information materials on the subject of the commission work are being submitted to us," Piskarev said during a first meeting of the commission.

On August 11, Lyudmila Bokova, a member of the Federation Council's Commission for the Protection of State Sovereignty, told Sputnik that her commission was going to meet in September with the ambassadors of countries that published routes of unauthorized rallies in Moscow.

She pointed out that such publications could be viewed as interference in domestic affairs and election procedures.

The US Embassy in Russia published a route of the August 3 unauthorized rally in Moscow before the event, calling on its citizens to avoid the area. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the publication an attempt to meddle in Russia's domestic affairs.