Russian Lower House Says West-Sponsored NGOs Spread Fake News During Amendments Vote

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The Russian lower house's commission on foreign meddling has established facts that non-governmental organizations that receive funding from the United Kingdom, Sweden and the United States, among other countries, were spreading fake news prior to and during the all-Russian vote on constitutional amendments, Vasily Piskarev, the head of the commission, said on Thursday.

"We have established facts of spreading of destructive, unreliable, provocative and contradictory information by foreign NGOs sponsored by the governments of foreign countries, such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the United States, the Czech Republic, by the European Commission and by NGOs that are unwanted in Russia: People in Need (the Czech Republic) and the Open Society Institute (the US)," Piskarev said.

The commission has also detected a 20 percent increase in funding of Russia's NGOs in the period of the voting, Piskaev said.

"There are reasons to think that there was an aim to work as actively as possible on derailing the vote," Piskarev said.